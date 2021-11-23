Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces plan to put bodycam on every state trooper

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Tuesday to put a bodycam on every state trooper, with an immediate rollout beginning Tuesday.

DeWine said troopers provided at the Ohio State game last weekend were already wearing the new cameras. The costs of the cameras, servers for the video storage and other costs will be $15 million and come out of the State Patrol's budget.

For the last two decades, OSHP cruisers have had dash cameras and rear seat cameras. The new body cameras will be integrated into one system with the dash and rear seat cameras.

"The new system will go far to help troopers better serve the public," DeWine said. "It will allow for better documentation of crash scenes, crime scenes and traffic stops. It will be an important tool for police and public relations and enhance public trust."

DeWine said the cameras would begin rolling out today and will go in order by the following OSHP posts: Columbus, Wilmington, Cambridge, Piqua, Jackson, Cleveland, Bucyrus, Warren, Findlay and then the patrol headquarters. DeWine said every post in the state should have its body cam systems by May 2022.

Highway Patrol Superintendent Richard Fambro said field troopers through Staff Lieutenants, Motor Carrier Enforcement units and supervisors, OSHP police officers, Ohio investigative agents and Assistant-Agents-In-Charge in the Ohio Investigative unit will be required to wear the cameras.

"The body cam will be a new angle to go along with the dash cameras and the rear seat cameras," Fambro said. "It's an integrated system that operates all cameras when operated and has been the case since we've had onboard cameras. It's important to have a system in place where troopers can concentrate on their duties when the lights are on."

The Ohio General Assembly allotted $10 million for local departments to purchase body cameras in June. DeWine said there was $16 million in requests from local police agencies once the first half of the money was allocated. DeWine said the amount of requests showed the need for technology and he would be talking to the Ohio General Assembly about more funding.

