Butler County Sheriff applying for bodycam grant

HAMITON — The Butler County Sheriff's Office has put in a request to apply for a state grant to purchase body cameras for the deputies in the department.

Sheriff Richard Jones has been against requiring law enforcement to wear bodycams, but he told WCPO's Lisa Smith he wanted to get ahead of possible federal or state requirements.

"I've never been supportive of cameras," Jones said. "I believe that it's going to be mandatory eventually, either by the state, either by the President of the United States, they're going to judge your grants on it."

Jones said he would rather get cameras for personnel ahead of time than wait for a requirement to come down from the federal or state government. The grant his department applied for was around $280,000, but it wouldn't pay for the total cost of the cameras.

"So my commissioners have to buy into it also," Jones said. "They're the paying factor."

Jones said another factor in his decision was being able to receive a grant for the cameras now, versus sometime later in the future when he'd be required to have cameras without any additional grant funds available.

"If we can experiment or we can receive this grant, I'm willing to give it a try because it's coming," Jones said. "And if I can get a grant to do it, it beats taking it from my budget, which I do not have. I can even hardly pay for bullets sometimes."

Bodycams require more than the actual devices. Departments would need servers to store the hours of video footage and personnel to maintain the servers and cameras, as well as people to take care of requests for video records.

"The cameras are fairly cheap," Jones said. "It's the storage, the retention and the requests. So an agency our size will either take one or two people to maintain this."

Jones said his Butler County would require around 90 cameras for all of its personnel on the road. He said that number didn't count deputies who worked that jail or other places.

Most sheriffs, police chiefs and law enforcement authorities support the use of body cameras. But Jones has been staunchly against bodycams for years.

"Because I trust my employees to make the right decision," Jones said. "And, I trust my employees when they tell us what took place, that's what took place. I don't need cameras to prove that it took place. We're not New York, we're not Cincinnati, we're not Chicago. We're Butler County and they still like the police here and they trust the police.

"In most every situation where there were cameras, the public still gets angry over shootings ad they don't belie it and and it doesn't stop. So, transparency means what?"