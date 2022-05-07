'It just doesn't get any easier': Family continues search for missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio — One Tri-State family is hoping months of anguish and unanswered questions will end soon as they continue to search for a missing Hamilton woman.

Police said 23-year-old Kara Hyde was last seen at her mother's home on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton in early December. She hasn't been heard from since.

Investigators said the family found a bag of Hyde's clothes in Crawford Woods after searching on their own. Crews said they've searched the area at least two times since the discovery and haven't found anything.

Now, new tips are leading the family about a mile away from that area.

"One of the tips involved actually seeing her at this site on or about the night she went missing,” said Lisa, Hyde’s mother. “That's got me hopeful that you know we might be going in the right direction in this search.”

Hyde's family hopes the tips will bring her home. They're getting help from experts who are trained in searching and locating missing people. Hyde’s loved ones, along with volunteers, will meet May 7 at 10 a.m. at Crawford Woods Park, then travel a short distance to the search site.

While Lisa said she is hoping for the best, she fears the worst.

"It just doesn't get any easier,” she said. “It gets worse and more horrifying as the days go by. There’s no word and no sight of her.”

The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Hyde is now $3,500.

Hamilton police originally set the reward for information leading to her whereabouts at $500. They later increased the reward to $2,500.

Hyde's family said they are also offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information on Hyde's whereabouts is asked to call Hamilton police at 513-868-5811.

To help with the search, visit the Find Kara Hyde Facebook page for more information.

