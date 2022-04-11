Cincinnati Police search for missing teen last seen in March

CINCINNATI — 15-year-old Yacsuri Alejandra Diaz Domingo hasn't been seen or heard from since March 31.

She's been diagnosed with PTSD, ADHD, and depression. Investigators said they believe she is in danger.

“This girl has been through more pain and heartache than anyone should ever have to deal with,” the teen’s caregiver Martha Durrough said. “ It’s just become too much for her. We really just want to make sure that she's safe.”

According to police, she recently attempted suicide from an overdose and threatened self-harm.

She was last seen at Lighthouse Youth Service’s Mecum House, a crisis center for children.

Her caregivers said they want her to hear this message:

“You are so valuable and worth loving. I doubt you believe this, but God has been trying to tell you and show you this for as long as you can remember, “ her caregiver William Durrough said. “God is faithful, and you can never run so far from him that you cannot return. He will run to meet you and wrap his arms around you, He will kiss you and celebrate your return. He is waiting for you to come home so that he can give you his love. And so are we, we miss you and we love you.”

Domingo is 4’9 , and weighs 100 pounds. Her caregivers said she has known ties to people in Harrison, Fairfield, Oxford and Price Hill.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Police Dispatch at 911 or 513.765.1212 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.