Ohio area schools receive email threat from account threatening to be Russian terrorist; FBI investigating

MONTGOMERY COUNTY. OHIO — An email threat made to Ohio school districts, including several in the Dayton region, made through an account claiming to be a Russian terrorist is under investigation by the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to various local jurisdictions, have been alerted to an email threat targeting multiple schools within Montgomery County and throughout Ohio.

The email threats were disseminated to a number of schools.

“As of now, there is no evidence supporting the credibility of the threats and no imminent danger has been identified for any of the schools in our area. Nevertheless, the situation is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said in a social post, “The safety and security of our community’s educational institutions are of utmost importance. We are working closely with our federal and local partners to thoroughly investigate these email threats and ensure the safety of our schools.”

“Parents, students, and school staff are encouraged to stay informed through official channels, including updates from local law enforcement agencies and school authorities. We urge members of the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to these threats to their local police department.”

Schools in Texas received a similar threat on Friday and law enforcement investigated and found the threat was not eminent.

It’s not clear which school districts in the area received the threatening email.

“We take all threats seriously, but this one does not seem credible. Regardless, in the spirit of our messaging to our school community regarding “See Something, Say Something,” we notified Oakwood Public Safety and the Ohio School Safety Network. We will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate with law enforcement on safety procedures,” Oakwood Superintendent Neil Gupta said in a message to parents in his district after the district received the threat.

Greeneville schools in Darke County received the same threat.

Greenville Superintendent Doug Fries said his district had police go through school buildings and found nothing. Fries said in an email to parents that they expect to have students attend school on Monday.