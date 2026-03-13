DeWine: Ohioans among 6 US troops killed after military refueling tanker crashes

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that three of the six U.S. servicemembers killed during a refueling mission in Iraq were with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing.

"Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere condolences to their families," the governor said.

I have been advised by Ohio's Adjutant General that three of the six servicemembers killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing. Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 13, 2026

The U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over Iraq Thursday. U.S. Central Command said all six people aboard were killed.

We spoke to DeWine on the phone following the announcement Friday.

The governor said Gen. Matthew Woodruff, who leads the Ohio National Guard, called to tell him the news Thursday night.

"This is something that when the war started, our fear always is we'll lose some of our service men and women," DeWine said. "It's a very, very sad thing."

DeWine said all of the family members of the deceased have been notified. He confirmed all six servicemembers were men, and the military will decide when to release their identities.

"Horrible things happen in war. These are very brave, brave men, and they were doing what their country asked them to do in carrying out the mission," DeWine said. "Just want to express to the families our deepest sympathy from all Ohioans."

The incident involved two aircraft participating in Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S. offensive against Iran. According to Central Command, the aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace.

DeWine said he will release an order to lower flags Saturday morning.

"This is just our worst nightmare, worst fear," DeWine said. "For the family members who have men and women deployed overseas, particularly in the Middle East, this is what they worry about every single day."

The tanker is the fourth U.S. plane to go down since the war against Iran began, Scripps News Group reported.