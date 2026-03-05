Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ohio AG warns of texting scam over outstanding parking, toll fines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Have you gotten a text claiming you owe unpaid parking fines? Then you're likely on the receiving end of a scam notice, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

The message, sent out to Ohio residents, includes a fake hearing notice with a fake judge (likely in Franklin County) if a parking or toll fine is not paid on time. The notice includes a QR code that links to a website to pay the alleged fine.

However, Attorney General Dave Yost said the link actually goes to a website traced to entities overseas.

"Scammers rely on fear and urgency," Yost said. "If you receive a message threatening court action or demanding immediate payment, take a moment to verify it before responding."

People who receive this message, or anything similar, are encouraged to avoid opening links or scanning codes, verify information independently by directly contacting a person or agency listed through a verified number found online and file a complaint.

Anyone who receives a scam notice is asked to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section online or by calling 800-282-0515.

