ODH: 2,300 guard deployed to hospitals, White House sending military help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said on Thursday the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency was sending a team of 20 Air Force doctors and respiratory therapists to help out at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic, like many hospitals in northern Ohio, has been besieged by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Vanderhoff made the announcement during a Zoom conference he held with media, along with Jen Forrester, an infectious disease doctor at UC Health.

"The (Air Force) team will be working there next week," Vanderhoff said. "During most of these situations these teams have been in place for two months."

President Biden announced on Thursday morning that the White House and FEMA were sending teams of military doctors to six highly affected states: Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico.

Currently 2,300 Ohio National Guard are helping at hospitals and testing sites throughout the state with almost all of the hospital help in the north. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dispatched the guard on Dec. 29, starting with 1,250 members to assist hospitals, including 150 members that could offer medical care. Vanderhoff said any staffing help was critical because of the contagious nature of the Omicron variant.

"We're facing a tidal wave of new cases," Vanderhoff said. "It's 70,000 a day and community spread is the driver."

Vanderhoff said a high-level of community spread is considered 100 per 100,000 people. He said in Ohio, driven by the Omicron variant, spread is now 2,000 per 100,000, 200 times above what's already considered high. He said in July the spread in Ohio was 19 per 100,000.

Vanderhoff was asked how the state was determining where National Guard would be deployed. The Ohio Department of Health has said the amount of infections in the northern part of the state has been more substantial than anywhere else, which is why most guard and the team being brought in by FEMA would being deployed in the northern half.

"We are always trying to decide the best place for National Guard locations," Vanderhoff said. "We consider the number of cases and a variety of factors."

Related Links

List: Local schools and and their current COVID-19 status

Desperate nursing homes struggling for staff

COVID-19 shutting down Tri-State blood mobiles