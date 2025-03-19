No more Sprinter vans? Cincinnati-area airports prepare for new aircraft that could transform transportation

CINCINNATI — For the first time in 80-plus years, a new category of aircraft will take to the skies.

The aircraft fall under the umbrella term “Advanced Air Mobility (AAM),” which the Federal Aviation Administration describes as “typically highly automated, electrically powered and have vertical take-off and landing capability.”

In addition to passenger transport, the drone-looking electric aircraft “could also be used to transport cargo and passengers, help with firefighting, and provide search and rescue operations,” the agency writes.

As the aviation industry prepares for a new era, five regional airports in the Tri-State are hoping to be ready.

Check out some of these aircraft in test flights:

No more Sprinter vans? Airports prepare for new Advanced Air Mobility aircraft

The OKI Regional Council of Governments is working with the following airports: Butler County Regional Airport (Butler County Board of Commissioners); Cincinnati Municipal Airport/Lunken Field (City of Cincinnati); Clermont County Airport (Clermont County Commissioners); Miami University Airport (Miami University); and Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field (City of Middletown).

The goal is to make sure each airport has a custom infrastructure plan that details the utilities and logistics needed to support the new aircraft.

Why our area?

One of the first use cases for the new aircraft is package distribution within a region.

Major carriers could use the devices to bring packages from one large distribution hub to smaller, regional locations for last-mile delivery.

“This will be removing Sprinter vans, panel trucks, those smaller cargo vehicles that are doing regional trips,” said Robyn Bancroft, Strategic Initiatives Manager at the OKI Regional Council of Governments. “The airports didn't have a good handle on what they have now to power and charge these aircraft in the future and what the gaps are.”

Instead of each airport planning for the future separately, OKI is hiring a firm to do each of them at the same time. Bancroft said the initiative may be one of the first in the nation.

Provided: OKI Participating airports

Infrastructure

Jaime Edrosa, Division Manager of Cincinnati’s Municipal Airport (Lunken Field), said he needs to learn more about the space necessities for the new technology. Lunken Field’s land availability is limited, but there are a few spots available for development.

Electric utilities and the systems the aircraft will use for charging are among the biggest questions.

Edrosa mentioned how some parking lots have electric vehicle chargers that are specific to only certain car brands.

“Hopefully, that won't be the case necessarily for us, that we will have some type of standardization,” Edorsa said. “So that it doesn't matter which manufacturer aircraft comes in here, they will all work.”

This would ensure compatibility across various aircraft models, similar to how gas works in a variety of aircraft.

Safety and regulations

Safety and regulatory considerations are also paramount.

“Our approach is to ensure as much maximum flexibility within the existing regulations when it comes to integration,” said Paul Fontaine, Assistant Administrator for NextGen at the FAA at a webinar in fall 2024.

The FAA is working on rules and regulations but has not approved regular service flights.

As airports work toward understanding the requirements for AAM, Edrosa remains encouraged.

“Once the regulations are in place that we can make this happen, it'll really just take off from there, because the technology is here now,” Edrosa said.

By the end of the year, OKI said its study for each airport will be finalized. It is currently reviewing applications from contractors.