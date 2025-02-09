HAMILTON, Ohio — It's been 30 years since Ellen New was murdered by two men while working at the Dairy Mart store in Franklin.

Her son, Charles New Jr., said he still remembers everything about her.

"The kind that when you'd come in with your knees skid, she'd kiss your boo-boos and make 'em well," New Jr. said. "That's the kind of mother I had."

But even some of the best memories are stained by what happened to her.

In the early morning hours of January 6, 1995, two men brutally murdered New. Willie Ledford and Genis McGuire Jr. were convicted of murdering New. You can read more about what happened on the Warren County Prosecutor's Office website.

"They stabbed her over 60 times before the coroner quit counting," New Jr. said.

Ledford died in prison in 2014, but McGuire is up for parole this year.

It's not the first time McGuire has been up for parole. New's family said it's a vicious cycle they constantly are reliving.

"It's like going to court all over again, and then hearing the stories, it never gets laid to rest," New's nephew Anthony Riggs said.

You can hear more about how the murder impacted the family in the video below:

Family of woman murdered 30 years ago fears parole for killer

New's family members said they're terrified about the possibility of McGuire getting out. They're worried, not just for their family, but for others.

"If you release that man, if you release Genis McGuire, there's a high chance that that man will go back out and commit another crime, to go back to the prison that he came from, because that is his home," New Jr. said.

New Jr. and Riggs said the brutality of her murder shows why, they feel, McGuire's release would be dangerous.

"If this was a horror movie, you probably couldn't play it on TV it was so bad," Riggs said.

Family members gathered at her grave site Saturday to honor her memory.

"There is no way to explain the kind of hurt that my family has gone through," New Jr. said.

New Jr. said he wants county prosecutors to make sure McGuire is never released from prison.