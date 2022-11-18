Deputy, suspect hospitalized after shooting at Ross County Sheriff's Office

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy and a suspect were shot at the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Columbus station WBNS is reporting that Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot at around 5 p.m. Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said the sheriff's office reached out to BCI at around 6 p.m. to investigate the shooting, in which he said a suspect was also shot.

Kocheran was taken to a hospital in Columbus, where Lavender said he is in stable condition. The suspect is also in the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office did not say if the suspect was in custody at the time of the shooting.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

Body cam shows Fairfield Township police shoot man who chased officers with hammer, knife

'It was just the inability to take a human life': 2 officers 'voluntarily' resign after not shooting suspect

VIDEO: Miami Township police shoot man accused of stabbing woman multiple times, killing her