Odd foam rises from Sharonville sewers into road

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — It's unclear whether the Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles put too much laundry detergent into their washing machine Tuesday or if some strange freak accident involving a dry cleaning truck and Pennywise the clown occurred, but an odd, yellow-ish foam rose out of Sharonville sewers Tuesday, taking over at least one road.

Sharonville tweeted at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday that they were aware of "an apparent leak of industrial detergent into the sanitary sewer line."

Hamilton County's hazmat team, along with the Environmental Protection Agency, are investigating but no illnesses or issues have been reported.

Any homeowners in Sharonville who notices this foam in their fixtures should call the Sharonville Fire Department at 513.505.1819, police said.