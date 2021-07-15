Watch
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley calls on statehouse to legalize cannabis in Ohio

Maddy Schmidt | WCPO
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley addresses reporters after a third member of City Council was arrested Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 on public corruption charges.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 13:41:08-04

CINCINNATI — Mayor John Cranley wants Ohio lawmakers to legalize cannabis for recreational use in Ohio, he tweeted Thursday morning.

While he hasn't officially launched a campaign for the governor's office, as early as February 2020 the Democrat has been exploring the possibility of a 2022 bid.

"If we legalized marijuana we could invest that tax revenue right back into our communities," Cranley tweeted. "We could rebuild our roads and fund public education. We could expand healthcare for our communities."

The General Assembly in 2016 legalized cannabis statewide for medical use, and Cincinnati City Council in 2019 voted to decriminalize possession of up to 100 grams.

