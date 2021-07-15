Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley calls on statehouse to legalize cannabis in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Mayor John Cranley wants Ohio lawmakers to legalize cannabis for recreational use in Ohio, he tweeted Thursday morning.

If we legalized marijuana we could invest that tax revenue right back into our communities. We could rebuild our roads and fund public education. We could expand healthcare for our communities.



It's time we legalize marijuana in Ohio. — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) July 15, 2021

While he hasn't officially launched a campaign for the governor's office, as early as February 2020 the Democrat has been exploring the possibility of a 2022 bid.

The General Assembly in 2016 legalized cannabis statewide for medical use, and Cincinnati City Council in 2019 voted to decriminalize possession of up to 100 grams.