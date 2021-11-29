At least 13 killed on Ohio roads during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least 13 people were killed traveling in Ohio during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to provisional statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 13 killed were in 10 fatal crashes during the reporting period from Wednesday, Nov. 24 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. Eleven people were killed in 11 fatal crashes in 2020.

Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four weren't wearing seatbelts and three of the crashes involved impaired driving.

Troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired over the holiday and 147 for drugs. Troopers issued 669 seat belt citations and 106 distracted driving violations. The patrol said troopers assisted 1,822 motorists over the holiday.

The OSHP's full holiday traffic report is available on its website.

