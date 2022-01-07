Watch
2nd stay sought against ohio abortion law on fetal remain

ACLU argues law demands funeral or every patient
Taylor Mirfendereski | WCPO
Fetal heartbeat abortion restriction gets 4th try in Ohio
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 07, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio abortion providers have again sued to block a state law requiring that fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried.

Clinics, through their lawyers at ACLU of Ohio, argue in a Hamilton County court that the new law imposes a funeral ritual on every patient, regardless of religious or spiritual belief, removing their autonomy. A judge already stayed the law once on grounds a lack of state rules made compliance impossible.

Rules were finalized Dec. 30. The law replaces an earlier one that required aborted fetuses to be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but without defining “humane.”

