Ohio takes powerful step to restrict abortion access

CINCINNATI — The abortion rights battle unfolding across the U.S. has now landed in Ohio.

The Ohio House Committee on Families, Aging and Human Services on Tuesday voted in favor of Senate Bill 157. That means they recommend the full House vote on the bill.

The Senate passed the bill in October.

To read what bill sponsor Sen. Stephen Huffman wrote after the passage, click here.

“I would not be surprised if we end up suing over this. Certainly, somebody will,” said Gary Daniels with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio.

The bill could lead Planned Parenthood in Cincinnati to shut down.

That facility must contract with doctors in order to transfer patients to a hospital in an emergency. This bill restricts those doctors.

“You cannot teach, you cannot instruct, you cannot consult with, you cannot contract with any state college or universities, any state medical schools or any 'public institution,'” said Daniels.

Supporters say that ensures taxpayer dollars do not directly or indirectly fund abortions.

Regardless, Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio Region said it would limit the pool of doctors for the clinic.

“It’s appalling. This is a targeted effort to further stigmatize abortion with blatant disregard for the thousands of Ohioans’ access to health care it could affect,” said President and CEO Kersha Deibel.

The bill also reinforces an existing law requiring doctors to transfer babies born after failed abortions to hospitals with NICUs and PICUs.

It would punish physicians who fail to report it properly with a third-degree felony.

“If you don’t do the paperwork right or don’t do the paperwork, you can expect prison time,” said Daniels.

Both sides think the House could pass this as early as Wednesday.

“I do believe that with the Republican majority, with the pro-life majority in the House that there is a strong likelihood that it would pass out of the House,” said Ohio Right to Life’s Mary Parker.

Senator Terry Johnson representing Adams, Brown, Clermont, Lawrence (part) and Scioto Counties sponsors the bill.