'It's just unreal' | Owen County man loses home, survives violent tornado

SPARTA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A tornado tore through parts of Owen County Tuesday afternoon, destroying at least one home, leaving survivors shaken but grateful to be alive.

Mark Hon said his home was in the tornado's direct path. When he spotted the storm approaching, he grabbed his dog and ran to his camper for shelter.

"I looked out that way and I'd seen the rotational over top," Hon said.

The tornado picked up Hon's camper and spun it in the air two times before slamming it onto its side.

"I ended up getting him underneath me, and I pinned him between my bed and the doorway, and when I looked out the front of my bus, I'd seen my garage doors go out, and it sucked them. Just as fast as they went out, they came in," Hon said.

When the camper came to rest, Hon found himself trapped and separated from his dog.

"When it landed, I was stuck in between the bed and my back bathroom, then I couldn't get to him. He was on top of the refrigerator itself," Hon said.

Hon and his dog survived, with Hon walking away with only an injured hand.

"It's just unreal. You don't know the power of them until you're in the middle of it, and I'm - I lived through it, so I know," Hon said.

Across the street, neighbors Ty Flannery and Emily Flannery said they consider the Hons part of their family. Emily said she learned of the destruction when her in-laws rushed over.

"My mother and father-in-law went over there. They're just screaming 'Mark and Sheri's house is gone,'" Emily said.

Ty was on his way home from work when the tornado passed near his home, forcing Emily, his daughter, and his parents to take shelter inside.

"I didn't know if they were alive," Ty said. "So I just dumped my car in the ditch and didn't even care, and when I'd seen my wife and my daughter standing on the porch; I'm just so grateful," Ty Flannery said.

Emily said she felt the home sway forward before it settled back to the ground. The Flannery home has been in the family for generations. First built in 1927, and somehow it only sustained damaged shingles and downed trees.

"I would say this house has seen it's fair share, and if it wasn't for the protective hand of God it wouldn't be here and neither would we," Ty said. He explains how not long ago, he blessed the home and those in it, and gives much glory to God.

For Hon, the experience reshaped his perspective on what matters most.

"Everything you own, everything you possess means nothing. If you've got your family around you and everything and you're still breathing, your life's great," Hon said.

The Owen County community is still working to cleanup what's left behind.