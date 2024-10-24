Watch Now
KSP: Firefighter airlifted to UCMC after fire truck rolled into creek

BUTLER, Ky. — A firefighter in Pendleton County was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare after the fire truck he was in crashed, according to officials at the scene.

The fire truck appeared to have rolled off a small bridge and into a creek near KY-177 and KY-3185. The truck was seriously damaged.

KSP said the firefighter contacted dispatch and told them he was in "bad shape." No one else was in the fire truck with him when the crash happened. The firefighter was trapped inside the crashed fire truck for "a significant period of time," said KSP.

He contacted dispatch to alert them to the crash at around 7:41 a.m.; KSP said he was finally extracted from the truck at around 8:11 a.m.

Kentucky State Police were called in to investigate; officials at the scene said it appeared the brakes on the fire truck went out at some point while the driver was on a hill.

The firefighter who was injured is a volunteer firefighter with the Northern Pendleton Fire District, KSP said.

KY-177 is closed between the Butler Bridge and Kidwell Road until further notice, KSP said.

Officials have not provided any information on the firefighter's condition.

