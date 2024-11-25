Several Northern Kentucky businesses receive dispensary licenses during medical cannabis lottery

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Four Northern Kentucky businesses became some of the first medical cannabis dispensaries to receive operating licenses during a state-run lottery drawing Monday.

"This is another major step for ensuring Kentuckians suffering from cancer, PTSD and other serious conditions have access to safe, affordable medical cannabis," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Out of 334 eligible applications in the Northern Kentucky region, Beshear said the following four were selected:



Yellow Flowers, LLC in Erlanger (Kenton County)

Nicole Tirella in Alexandria (Campbell County)

Bluegrass Cannacare, LLC in Florence (Boone County)

Green Grass Cannabis, LLC in Erlanger (Kenton County)

The Northern Kentucky region is comprised of the following counties: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen and Pendleton.

In total, 36 Kentucky medical cannabis dispensaries were awarded licenses out of 2,551 eligible applications in regions three through 11, state officials said.

Each region was awarded four licenses, with a limit of one dispensary license per county. That means one of Erlanger's two winners must operate the business in a county other than Kenton.

“Those applicants selected in today’s license lottery will have 15 days to pay their license fees. Once the fee has been paid, the office will issue a license to that business," said Sam Flynn, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis. "As we noted, this is the most fair and transparent way to issue these licenses."

The first of two dispensary lotteries, Monday's drawing dealt with nine of Kentucky’s 11 medicinal cannabis regions, including the Northern Kentucky region.

The second lottery is slated for Dec. 16. It will deal with the two remaining regions: Louisville, the Kentuckiana Region, and Lexington, the Bluegrass Region. Because of their large populations, the counties located within the regions, Jefferson and Fayette, will receive an additional two licenses each.

A state-run lottery for processor and cultivator licenses has already taken place, with zero licenses issued to businesses in Boone, Kenton or Campbell counties.

Approximately 4,998 businesses applied for medical cannabis operating licenses across all categories, Beshear said.

According to the Office Of Medical Cannabis, those who apply for a medical marijuana card must be a Kentucky resident, have no disqualifying felony offenses and be diagnosed with at least one of the following medical conditions:



​Any type or form of cancer

Chronic or severe pain

Epilepsy or other intractable seizure disorder

Multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms or spasticity

Chronic nausea or cyclical vomiting syndrome and

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Kentucky will begin accepting applications for cards on Jan. 1, 2025. Those seeking a card must get a written certification for medical cannabis from an authorized medical practitioner, according to the Office Of Medical Cannabis. Becoming a cardholder comes with a one-time $25 fee.