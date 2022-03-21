Watch
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Police investigate fatal crash on US-42 in Boone County

It is unclear how many people were involved
Crash on US-42
Photo by: Rob Pieper
Crash on US-42
Posted at 11:00 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 23:29:46-04

UNION, Ky. — Police are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on US-42 between Bleu Yacht Lane and Ransom Drive in Union, Kentucky.

One car pictured above is badly damaged. WCPO Photojournalist, Rob Pieper was on the scene and said he saw another car about twenty feet up into someone's yard.

Dispatchers with Air Care said two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene but no one was transported.

Boone County Dispatch said the crash was fatal but did not confirm how many people were killed or if there were any additional injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

More local news:
1 dead and 1 in critical condition after Colerain Ave crash Taft boys hoops team wins the Division III state title Mt. Healthy shooting suspect charged with murder

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.