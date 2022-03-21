Police investigate fatal crash on US-42 in Boone County

UNION, Ky. — Police are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on US-42 between Bleu Yacht Lane and Ransom Drive in Union, Kentucky.

One car pictured above is badly damaged. WCPO Photojournalist, Rob Pieper was on the scene and said he saw another car about twenty feet up into someone's yard.

Dispatchers with Air Care said two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene but no one was transported.

Boone County Dispatch said the crash was fatal but did not confirm how many people were killed or if there were any additional injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.