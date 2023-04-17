Monday is the deadline for Kentuckians to register to vote in the May Primary

KENTUCKY — Voters who want to cast a ballot in the May 16 Kentucky Primary have until 4:00 p.m. Monday to register.

The race for Kentucky Governor is the big one in May. Incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear is up against two other Democrats: Peppy Martin and Geoff Young. Republican voters will see 12 names on the ballot including Daniel Cameron and Ryan Quarles. See all the candidates running for Governor here.

Kentucky has closed primaries, so if you’re registered Republican, you can only see Republican candidates on your ballot and vice versa. Other than Governor - Democrats and Republicans will vote for a Commissioner of Agriculture. Republicans also have a few more contested races including Secretary of State, Auditor, and State Treasurer.

There are several ways to register or check to see if you are already registered including going to the county clerk’s office and doing it online. See all of the options here.

Depending on your county, you could see other local races and school levies. Click here to see your sample ballot, confirm registration and find your polling location.

