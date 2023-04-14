Boone County schools votes to file federal lawsuit against multiple social media platforms

BOONE CO., Ky. — Boone County Schools passed a resolution to join multiple other Kentucky school districts that are filing federal lawsuits against multiple social media platforms.

The Boone County Board of Education passed a resolution Friday that authorized the litigation, which claims social media has negatively affected children. In the resolution, the board of education said "social media is harmful to the mental, behavioral and emotional health of youth and is associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders and suicide."

The resolution also claims that public schools have been impacted by overexposure to social media.

The lawsuit also claims that social media companies have been intentionally designing their algorithms to "feed children harmful content, like videos promoting eating disorders, violence, self-harm and suicide."

The lawsuit is being filed by attorney Ronald Johnson and Hendy, Johnson, Vaighn & Emery in Louisville, and it asks for damages to Boone County Schools.

Boone County is just one of the many school districts and Kentucky counties to join the lawsuit. WLEX in Lexington previously reported that the Fayette County and Clark County boards of education filed lawsuit as well.

Multiple social media entities were named as defendants in the lawsuits, including:



Meta Platforms Inc.

Facebook Holdings, LLC.

Facebook Operations, LLC.

Meta Payments Inc.

Facebook Technologies, LLC.

Instagram, LLC.

Siculus, Inc.

Snap Inc.

TikTok Inc.

ByteDance, Inc.

Alphabet, Inc.

Google, LLC.

XXVI Holdings, Inc.

YouTube, LLC.

