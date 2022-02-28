Taylor Mill, Ky. man accused of killing attorney found, arrested

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. — Shannon Gilday, the man accused of killing Jordan Morgan, an attorney and the daughter of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan, was arrested by a Madison County Sheriff's deputy on Monday morning after a multi-day search.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, Gilday - who is from Taylor Mill, Ky., - was found walking along Barnes Mill Road by a deputy at around 4:30 a.m. He was taken into custody "without incident."

Gilday, 23, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder related to a break-in and shooting at C. Wesley Morgan's home in Richmond, Ky., on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Gilday allegedly broke into the home then shot and killed Jordan Morgan before having a shootout with C. Wesley Morgan.

C. Wesley Morgan told WLEX on Sunday that Gilday's fascination with the "doomsday style bunker" in his home may have played a role in the home invasion and his daughter's killing. He said Gilday was able to get into his home by climbing on top of scaffolding that was being used for construction work on a porch. He said after Gilday shot his daughter, he returned fire at Gilday. C. Wesley Morgan said he was shot three times. He said he believed he shot Gilday multiple times, but wasn't sure. He believed Gilday may have been wearing a protective vest.

Jordan's mother, Lisa Foster, said her daughter had just landed her dream job at a Lexington law firm just prior to her death.

"She always, was always, trying to give people something or help people with something," Foster said. "She was so smart, helping my granddaughter pick out law schools, constantly doing stuff for other people. Very, very generous and very, very kind."

Katie Gilday, Shannon Gilday's mother, released a statement saying her son had "not been of sound mind the last couple weeks" and had been "distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent." She said he spoke about building a bunker and the CIA following him. She said she tried getting him psychiatric help.

KSP have said they have no indication of a motive and won't until they talk to Gilday.

