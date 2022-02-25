Statement from mother of Jordan Morgan's murder suspect gives clues to possible motive

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. — A statement released from the mother of Jordan Morgan's murder suspect gives clues into the possible motive of the fatal Richmond home invasion.

As the investigation into Jordan Morgan's death continues, Katie Gilday, Shannon Gilday's mother, released a statement:

"First I want to state that I am greatly saddened for the Morgan family, friends and loved ones for the pain and suffering it is believed by the police that my son has caused them and especially for the loss of their daughter Jordan. It is a terrible tragedy.



My son Shannon Gilday, who I love so dearly, has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent. He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him. I tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail.



I plead to Shannon to turn himself in so that he can get the help he so desperately needs.



Meanwhile, I thank my family and friends for their love and support and ask for our privacy as we navigate through this unthinkable tragedy."

Sgt. Robert Purdy told WCPO, "We are looking at every possible motive. Investigators have been in contact with family. Attempting to determine what may have led up to it and why."

Morgan was killed early Tuesday morning in a home invasion on Willis Branch Road in Madison County. Police believe 23-year-old Shannon Vince Gilday, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home, armed with a rifle.

Based on their initial investigation, police believe there was not a connection between Morgan and Gilday prior to the incident. Sgt. Purdy said they currently believe she was not the target.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive, but the statement from Gilday's mother helped. Morgan's home, which includes "doomsday bunker," is listed for sale online.

Police say they learned about Gilday following a "credible tip" Tuesday evening from someone who doesn't live in the area.

"A lot of times, we say 'if you see something or you think you know something, call us.' And that clue and that credible tip is what led to the developments in this investigation."

The photo below is a photo of the 2016 Toyota Corolla, which was allegedly at the scene of a home invasion and murder in Madison County, Ky. The photo was captured in Ohio on February 16, 2022, and provided to KSP by Blue Ash, Ohio police.

Provided to Kentucky State Police by Blue Ash Police Department (Ohio)

KSP says they have reason to believe Gilday has some camping gear/equipment in the vehicle with him.

"We are asking people in rural areas, state parks, and national forests to be on the lookout for the suspect and his vehicle."

Gilday has an active arrest warrant for Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder. Shannon Gilday is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a White 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.

Police say they don't have reason to believe Gilday is familiar with Madison County. His location remains unknown.

Gilday is approximately 6' tall and 167 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored facemask.

For safety reasons, do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver. Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623.2404.

KSP Post 7 is conducting the ongoing investigation, assisted by KSP Personnel, Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner, ATF, Madison County Attorney’s Office, and Taylor Mill Police Department.