RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX `18) — Businessman and former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan aired his grief and anger Sunday night over the death of his daughter, Jordan, who was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion last week.

Moments before a vigil in front of the Madison County Courthouse, an emotional Wesley Morgan recounted the morning his life changed forever. Morgan said the suspect, who police have named as 23-year-old Taylor Mill native Shannon Gilday, forced his way into the home by climbing on scaffolding outside.

"This sorry low-down piece of dog crap broke into that door, kicked her door open, and shot her probably 6 to 8 times with an AR-15," Morgan said.

Morgan went on to describe the harrowing moment he confronted his daughter's killer.

"At that point, I slammed the door, my wife came in. I came up with a 9mm laid down on my bed and shot at him 11 times," Morgan said.

During the confrontation, Morgan was shot 3 times.

"My daughter, 32 years old, brilliant lawyer, sweetest thing I've ever had in my life, is dead because of this... and it is ridiculous. And he almost killed my wife, my 14-year-old daughter, and me," Morgan said.

At times, Morgan directed his anger at the media, upset about past reports about the doomsday-style bunker in his home. He suggested that's what Gilday was after. Police have not ruled out the bunker as a possible motive.

Gilday's mother said last week her son had not been of sound mind lately and had spoken of building a bunker. She recently released a statement pleading with her son to turn himself in.

