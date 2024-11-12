Watch Now
NewsStateState-Kentucky

Actions

Louisville mayor says 11 taken to the hospital after apparent explosion at business; cause unknown

louisville explosion
Levi Hammer/WHAS-TV
louisville explosion
Posted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an apparent explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business on Tuesday.

News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks. Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

The Louisville Fire Department said in a post on the social platform X that multiple agencies were responding to a “large-scale incident.”

Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place.

More Kentucky government news:
Every NKY city approved medical cannabis operations this election. What's next? Voters pass Kentucky Amendment 1 ballot measure Voters reject Kentucky Amendment 2, group behind ballot measure concedes

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money