1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Kentucky State University's campus

UPDATE: Dec. 9 at 4:50 p.m.

One person is dead and another in critical condition following an afternoon shooting on Kentucky State University's campus.

According to Frankfort Police, a suspect in the shooting is in custody, and KSU's campus remains on lockdown.

Community reaction has started to pour in following the shooting.

Frankfort City Commissioner Katima Smith-Willis posted on social media, writing that "during difficult moments such as this, I encourage us all to lean into respect, compassion, and care for one another. Kentucky State University is not just the university, it is OUR university, rooted deeply in our community."

Judge Executive Michael Mueller also released a statement, asking the community to pray for the victims and their families.

“It is with deep sadness that I must share about the shooting that took place on Kentucky State’s campus this afternoon. I am proud of the combined law enforcement response that brought the suspect quickly into custody.



They have identified two victims in this incident. Sadly, one person has passed away from their injuries. The second has been transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. I ask that we join as a community during this time. Please pray for the victims, their families, the students and faculty as they deal with their profound grief.



I will continue to monitor the situation. We will provide additional information as needed.”





UPDATE: Dec. 9 at 3:55 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed that a shooting has taken place on KSU's campus, and that injuries have been reported.

Original Story:

Kentucky State University's campus is currently on lockdown until further notice after police took an 'active aggressor into custody on Tuesday.

According to Frankfort Police, authorities responded to KSU's campus just after 3:30 p.m.

In partnership with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office have secured campus and arrested the suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.