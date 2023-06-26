Kentucky to get over $1 billion to deliver internet service 'to every Kentuckian'

Not long after President Joe Biden announced he would allocate $40 billion in broadband internet investments across the country, Kentucky leaders announced the Commonwealth plans to see over $1 billion of that funding.

According to a press release from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will allocate $1,086,172,536 to Kentucky specifically to build up high-speed internet infrastructure in the state.

The money comes from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — the same law that has provided funding to solve the Tri-State area's Brent Spence Bridge corridor.

"In today's digital age, it's essential that Kentucky's communities, from rural towns to urban centers, have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet," said McConnell in a press release. "Today's federal funding will deploy internet infrastructure to communities across the Commonwealth that need it most, bringing new opportunity to millions of Kentuckians."

The BEAD program, however, aims to fund the expansion of high-speed internet networks and infrastructure throughout the U.S., prioritizing projects that serve areas — often rural — that lack internet speeds above 25/3 Mbps.

In Kentucky, that's around 258,000 locations based on data released by the Federal Communications Commission.

According to a press release from Governor Andy Beshear, the funding will be distributed via grants by The Office of Broadband Development. Eligible grant recipients could include internet service providers and local governments, the press release says.

That grant distribution process will likely begin in early 2024.

The expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure in the U.S. has been a talking point — and an investment one — since the COVID-19 pandemic forced workers home in droves, some to homes not equipped with internet access and others grappling with a lack of funds to pay for it.

On Monday morning, the Biden Administration announced $40 billion in broadband investments to combat a lack of access felt by Americans living in an estimated 8.5 million locations nationwide.

States are being asked to develop plans for delivering high-speed internet with the funds. The White House expects it will take about two years to allocate 80% of the funds.

Every state will receive at least $107 million in funding for broadband expansion, The White House announced. Overall, 19 total states were granted over $1 billion in funding.