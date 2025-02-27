Kentucky health officials announce the state's first measles case since 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Health announced Wednesday a confirmed case of measles in an adult in Franklin County. This is the first confirmed measles case in Kentucky since February 2023.

Officials said the person had recently traveled internationally to an area with "ongoing measles transmission." After returning home, the individual did go to a Frankfort Planet Fitness while infectious.

Kentucky health officials said they are working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, including those who were at the Planet Fitness on Allen Way Monday, Feb. 17 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious health issues, especially for children. Symptoms like high fever, a cough, running nose or red eyes can appear 8-12 days after exposure. A measles rash usually appears around three to five days after those symptoms begin, usually starting on the face.

"Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world,” KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a release. "Fortunately, measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and effective. Vaccines are an essential tool to keep children and adults safe and healthy."

This case comes as two southwest states, Texas and New Mexico, deal with measles outbreaks. The larger outbreak in west Texas includes more than 100 cases across seven counties and 16 known hospitalizations. It's the largest measles outbreak in the state for around 30 years.

Most of those cases are among children. Texas health officials announced the death of one unvaccinated child related to the outbreak Wednesday, the first measles-related death reported in the U.S. since 2015.