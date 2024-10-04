Kentucky Amendment 2: Dems say future of public schools in jeopardy, Republicans say parents get more power

HEBRON, Ky. — The question of allowing Kentucky's General Assembly to provide tax dollars to private or not "common" schools is on the ballot in a few weeks.

Voters will have to choose to approve or block Amendment 2, which would change the language in the state's constitution.

Democrats in Kentucky spoke out against the proposed change, including Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who described approving the amendment as providing the General Assembly "a blank check" while at a press conference in Hebron.

Coleman said that the Assembly's job is to provide just as much support to public or "common" schools in the Bluegrass.

"The (General Assembly) has repeatedly failed to fulfill its Constitutional duty and adequately and equitably support a system of common schools," she said.

Republican state Rep. Steven Doan, whose district represents Boone and Kenton County, had a different take on what voters will decide.

"This amendment will allow parents to decide where tax dollars will go for their child's education," Doan said.

Doan said this proposed amendment does not create any new programs. Any further programs in regard to school choice would have to be brought up if Amendment 2 gets voter approval on Nov. 5.

WCPO took a look at a sample ballot from Covington.

The amendment on the ballot reads, "To give parents choices in educational opportunities for their children, are you in favor of enabling the General Assembly to provide financial support for the education costs of students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are outside the system of common (public) schools by amending the Constitution of Kentucky as stated below?"

Doan said that he believes this proposal would allow for more specific education to meet the needs of all students.

“Our public school system doesn’t always address students where they are," he said.

However, Coleman said keeping tax dollars in public schools ensures there are opportunities and incivility for any student — regardless of status, disability, race, etc.

"This doesn't create opportunity for everyone," she said. "This takes funding away from the thing, the one thing that creates opportunity for everyone."

For local private schools in Northern Kentucky, Diocese of Covington Superintendent of Schools Kendra McGuire said that her institutions have always worked to be inclusive for everyone.

"Our schools for decades have been serving students with disabilities," McGuire said. "Students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, maybe socioeconomic disadvantages. We have schools in our diocese that that is our specific mission, is to serve families from those situations,” the Superintendent added.

McGuire told WCPO that all are welcome to their schools, and the diocese has helped people find different ways to afford the tuition it costs to attend.

As voters decide in a few weeks, Coleman said her issue is not with private institutions, but the potential of public money leaving public schools.

"The issue is not the private school itself, the issue is taking public dollars from public schools and sending them to private schools that play by a different set of rules," Coleman said.

The issue will be decided by the people of Kentucky, with a simple 'Yes' or 'No' at the polls.