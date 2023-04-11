Joshua Barrick, killed in Louisville bank shooting, was 2005 Xavier grad

CINCINNATI — Five people were killed after a bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire inside Old National Bank in downtown, Louisville on Monday — among them was 40-year-old Joshua Barrick.

Barrick was the senior vice president for commercial real estate banking at the business, and graduated from Xavier University in 2005.

"Everyone at Xavier University is heartbroken for Joshua and his family," wrote Colleen Hanycz, PhD, president of Xavier University, in a statement on Tuesday. "We extend our deepest of sympathies to his family."

He appears in a 2005 Xavier University yearbook, on the fourth page, listed as a senior at the school that year. He would have been roughly 22-years-old when the yearbook photo was published.

Xavier University 2005 yearbook

The university planned to hold a remembrance service in Bellarmine Chapel on Tuesday, to commemorate lives lost from the school. After learning of Barrick's death at the hands of the 23-year-old gunman in Louisville, Hanycz said he would be added to the list.

Barrick has also been recognized for his life in Louisville, where hundreds gathered on Monday night at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where Barrick was an active member.

Pastor Shayne Duvall spoke of Barrick, describing him as a big guy with a bubbly personality.

"He was so well known, he made himself known,” said Duvall. “This community is mourning. We’re trying to wrap our heads around it.”

Duvall said Barrick coached basketball for first and second graders at the parish's grade school.

Barrick had worked for about two decades in banking and previously worked at WesBanco, according to The Courier-Journal. Louisville Business First named him one of its 20 People to Know in Banking in 2020.