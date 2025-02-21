'It's certainly gonna be different' | What could Mitch McConnell's retirement mean for Kentucky?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After decades in office, Senator Mitch McConnell announced he will not be running for re-election next year. The announcement has Kentuckians asking who will fill the seat McConnell has held since 1984.

“No matter who wins the seat, they’re probably not gonna have the same impact or voice, at least not initially in the Senate,” said Dr. Shauna Reilly, a political science professor at Northern Kentucky University.

Even though McConnell has two years left in the Senate, many are already thinking ahead.

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron took no time to announce that he would be running for McConnell’s seat.

U.S. Representative Andy Barr and businessman Nate Morris are also possible GOP contenders according to the Associated Press(AP).

“We’ll certainly see the Democrats put someone up as well,” said Dr. Reilly.

The AP reported that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, seen as a rising star in his party for winning statewide office in Republican territory, has said he has no interest in the Senate. Beshear’s chief political strategist, Eric Hyers, reiterated that stance Thursday, posting on X: “He is not running for the Senate.”

I asked former Kentucky State Legislator Ed Massey what he thinks not having McConnell on the Senate floor for the first time in decades means for the state.

“Well it’s certainly gonna be different for Kentucky, a lot of people in the past that have criticized Senator McConnell, I’ve said to them do you not realize how much presence he gives Kentucky on the Senate floor?” said Massey, who is also a lawyer in Northern Kentucky.

That presence is what secured funding for the Brent Spence Bridge, along with former Ohio Senator Robert Portman.

Portman sent WCPO 9 a statement following McConnell’s announcement:

“Senator Mitch McConnell will go down in history as one of America's most consequential legislative leaders. Not only does he hold the record as the Senate's longest-serving majority leader, during his tenure he proved time and again his ability to navigate the complexities of Congress, delivering results where others could not. His strategic acumen, deep understanding of Senate procedure, and unyielding focus on his goals have allowed him to shape the judiciary, tax policy, and other critical legislation in ways that will endure for generations. He will continue to be a key player on national security matters during the remainder of his term.”

Massey said he wants to see someone who continues McConnell’s work and is America first in the next term.

Other local Republicans agree with the “America first” mindset but are ready for something different.

“It really is time for Kentucky to look to the future of conservatism, that we are presented with an opportunity to get more fresh voices in the United States Senate, and really make 2026 the year of the young Republican,” said State Representative T.J. Roberts (R-District 66).

Roberts said he also wants whoever fills the seat to focus more funding on the United States, rather than on foreign countries.