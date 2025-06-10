Kentucky to award $5 million in grants for research tackling opioid epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman has announced that the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) will award $5 million in grant funding to support research aimed at tackling the state's ongoing drug epidemic.

“For too long, Kentucky was at the epicenter of the drug crisis. Now, by funding cutting-edge innovation, we also have the chance to be at the heart of the recovery,” said Coleman in a press release. “We’re looking to leaders in prevention, treatment and recovery to bring their best research ideas that can drive the solution, and, in turn, help save lives.”

The funding will be available to registered for-profit and non-profit organizations in good standing with the Kentucky Secretary of State, as well as counties, cities and other government or quasi-government entities, according to the press release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.

“So much good work is being done to transform lives in our Commonwealth thanks to more than $85 million in opioid abatement funds already distributed,” said Chris Evans, Executive Director of the Commission. “This $5 million is meant to push us further in our ability to innovate and come up with new solutions to battle this epidemic.”

Applications for the grant will open on July 1 and will remain available until December 20.

The KYOAAC will review proposals, and decisions are expected by March or April 2026.

Once the application window opens in July, those interested can find the $5 million grant application online.

The press release also states that this grant opportunity is different from other upcoming prevention and treatment/recovery opportunities, which will be available this fall for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.