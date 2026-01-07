Here's what to know about Kentucky's new state mobile ID app and where you can use it

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Adding credit cards to your phone is nothing new. But now, in some states, you can also have a digital form of identification.

Ohio released its digital identification program through Apple's iPhone wallet about a year ago. On Tuesday, Kentucky released its own mobile ID app, called Kentucky Mobile ID.

“It just allows you to verify your identification using your smartphone,” said Naitore Djigbenou, director for the Office of Public Affairs with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Djigbenou said the app uses information on file in the state's driver’s license system to confirm that you are who you are.

The mobile ID is completely optional for residents. If you do wish to sign up for a digital ID, you can download the app, enter your phone number, insert photos of the front and back of your ID and take a picture of yourself to verify your identity.

We wanted to test out where you can use the new form of ID.

First, we tried to buy alcohol at Kroger and Target using the digital ID. Both stores told us that a physical ID and barcode were needed to scan.

We also tried some local bars, but were turned down.

You also cannot use your digital ID in Kentucky or Ohio during a traffic stop. Sgt. Tyler Ross with the Strategic Communications Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told us a digital ID would not help officers during traffic stops.

“We’re still gonna have to look you up, and look up that information, that’s why that physical ID is required," Ross said.

One place your digital ID can be used, though, is the airport.

“Your real ID would be on your phone, so you could easily use that to pass through security checkpoints without having to dig through your bag,” Djigbenou said.

Kentucky officials said that as the digital ID becomes more common, residents will be able to use it at bars and other businesses, if the business chooses to accept it.

However, Djigbenou said she still recommends bringing a physical ID just as you bring credit or debit cards, even if you have Apple Pay.

Businesses can download the Mobile ID Verify app to easily check mobile IDs.