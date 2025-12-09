'We're scared, we're hurt' | How a Cincinnati woman found out she had a stolen license plate on her car

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Diamond Robinson Lacy described Friday, Dec. 5, as a regular morning.

The Cincinnati resident is a crossing guard for Cincinnati Public Schools. She said that day, she took a different route, turning onto Jessup Road from North Bend Road.

While on Jessup Road, she said an officer pulled her over.

"I thought it was just a taillight, because I knew my back taillight was out," Robinson Lacy said.

An incident report from the Green Township Police Department said officers pulled her over near the intersection of Jessup Road and Seiler Drive.

She then said that officers ordered her to get out of the car with her hands up. Robinson Lacy said she was told that her car matched the plates of a vehicle reported stolen from Sharonville.

Robinson Lacy said she was then handcuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser. Two of her children were in her car as it happened.

"The fact that they had their guns drawn was very traumatic for us," Robinson Lacy said.

Officers wrote in the incident report that it was determined that "an unknown suspect placed that license plate on this vehicle." The incident report included that "the stolen vehicle in question is the same make and model."

Robinson Lacy said she was detained for about 10 to 15 minutes. She had to receive medical attention due to anxiety, according to the incident report.

"We're scared, we're hurt, we don't know why this happened to us, who is doing these things. But right here today, I'm asking them to stop. Because they're putting people's lives in danger," Robinson Lacy said. "What could have been a simple traffic stop turned into a felony stop and my kids were in that car."

She told us she was frustrated with how the Green Township Police Department responded to the incident.

"I just felt like the incident could have went smoother than what it did. I feel like they should have asked me for my information, and all of this trauma could have been avoided," Robinson Lacy said.

We reached out to Green Township police by phone, email and even stopped by their office to ask about policy and if proper protocol was followed when responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

The department's administrative specialist did respond and send us the incident report, as well as letting us know that our request for body camera footage has been forwarded to Green Township's video redaction officer.

However, we haven't received a response from any representatives regarding protocol in these types of incidents. We're still waiting to hear back.

Robinson Lacy told us that her apartment complex has had multiple issues with car break-ins, and this is yet another concern for her and her neighbors.

"I just want the public to know ... we have to know that our cars are outside, we have to make sure our license plates are ours," Robinson Lacy said.