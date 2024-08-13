Former UK student videoed using racial slurs, striking another student pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The former UK student caught on camera in 2022 repeatedly calling a UK student employee racial slurs and kicking her pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges.

Sophia Rosing pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court Monday to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of alcohol intoxication.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 12 months total for the assault charges. They also recommend that she be ordered to do 100 hours of community service and do a public service announcement for the University of Kentucky about the dangers of drinking. She’ll be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024.

The mediation proceedings happened behind closed doors. Afterward, in open court, our media partner LEX 18 was the only news station in the courtroom for the guilty plea that followed.

The 2022 incident happened when Rosing, who was intoxicated, was not allowed to enter a UK dorm without a student ID. She was caught on camera hitting a student employee and calling her racial slurs. Rosing was also accused of assaulting an officer.

The student employee Rosing assaulted, Kylah Spring, spoke with our media partner LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy after the hearing.

Spring said that she got the opportunity to talk to Rosing during the mediation.

“I told her that she didn't break my spirit,” Spring said. “That was one of the things I said the first time I ever spoke about what happened and that rings true today.”

Fred Peters, Rosing’s attorney, said that Rosing has quit drinking and learned how hurtful words can be.

"She's extremely remorseful,” Peters said. “She read a very heartfelt apology to Kylah during our mediation."

Spring said after the hearing that she did not believe Rosing is remorseful.

“I feel that a person that is remorseful takes actions that are moving towards proving they are remorseful,” Spring said. “Not just words.”

Spring also addressed the fact that in open court, Rosing did not mention the racial slurs used against Spring.

“I think her admitting at least a piece of what she's done — admitting the things she said and being able to own up to them I think it's going to follow behind,” Spring said. “Seeing yourself act in that light is not an easy thing to see, I imagine, so I guess there's still a bit of maturing and unpacking she needs to do with that. So I'll give her the space to do that.”

Spring said that she forgives Rosing.

“I forgive her more so for myself,” Spring said. “I was raised not to hold grudges, I was raised that we give people forgiveness because God forgave us. It's a hard thing for me to come to terms with, but in the end, I want to live a life where people can say I was a kind and forgiving person.”

Moving forward, Spring is hoping to use her experience to help others. She has founded an organization called The Spirit & Grace Project, aimed at giving opportunities, resources and support to Black women in predominantly white collegiate institutions.

“I saw there was a lack of support there with what I went through, and I want to be able to give others the support that I don’t think I was able to have,” Spring said. “But I don’t think people noticed that we needed it at that point. And so now that I’ve noticed that, I want to be a part of being one of the first people to do that and do it well.”

