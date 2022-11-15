Judge: Preliminary hearing for former University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing waived to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A judge has waived the preliminary hearing for Sophia Rosing to a grand jury.

Rosing is still ordered to have no contact with the victim and stay off UK's campus.

Rosing is facing criminal charges after a video was taken of her calling a Black UK student, Kylah Spring, racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her.

Rosing has since been permanently banned from the University of Kentucky campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, according to a statement from UK President Eli Capilouto.

LEX 18 News interviewed several students on campus who believe the University of Kentucky made the right call in regard to consequences.

"I do agree with that because her actions were incorrect completely," student Michael Blanco said. "Those were heinous actions and she needs to have consequences against her."

Others also agreed with the nature of the consequences but believe they did not come down quickly enough.

As to the timing of when this will be resolved, UK said it varies based on the circumstances in each case.

UK said Rosing was immediately suspended within hours of learning about the November 6th incident. It was three days after when Rosing was banned and told she could not re-enroll.

"It took a little long for that to happen," student Ayanna Johnson said, referring to the actions taken on November 9th.

Johnson also believes UK should go further and formally expel Rosing.

"I think she should have harsher punishment," student Maria Carey agreed. "I know for sure they can expel her and it would be on her application, and resume for the rest of her life."

A Q&A UK released on the matter said the following about expulsion: "Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations. That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being explored by our Office Institutional of Equity and Equal Opportunity."