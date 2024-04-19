CDC, FDA warn of counterfeit Botox causing harmful symptoms found in Kentucky

NORWOOD, Ohio — The CDC is warning about counterfeit and mishandled Botox after 19 people in nine states, including Kentucky, reported harmful symptoms after receiving injections.

The symptoms included:



Blurry vision and double vision

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Dry eyes

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Generalized weakness

The CDC said it's investigating the source of these products, but said those reporting symptoms received the injections from unlicensed or untrained individuals in a non-healthcare setting.

Experts said it's important to ask the right questions before getting any injections.

“You should always look for an accredited center, a medical office is usually your best bet. You should also ask your injector before they inject you, what is their experience, what are their credentials?" said Kati Vincent, a CNP at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Norwood.

Vincent said it's also important to see what the provider is injecting.

“The product should always be pulled up in front of you in the room. It should not be coming in in a syringe that you don’t know what’s in there," she said.

Stephanie Dunn started getting Botox injections 9 months ago. Being a nurse herself, she knew to do some research before picking a provider. So after hearing this news, she's not changing anything.

“I’m not concerned about it," Dunn said. “They always draw everything up right in the room.”

And she said she hasn't had any side effects.

Vincent said if any patients do report side effects, there's a process to report it and the lot number from the vial to the FDA.