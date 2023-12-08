Woman dead after crash into guard rail in Franklin County, Ind.

BLOOMING GROVE TWP., Ind. — A woman is dead after a crash in Franklin County, Indiana on Thursday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, 46-year-old Alisa Kendrick, from Brookville, Ind., was driving north on SR-1 near where it intersects with Bentley Road.

Police said they don't know why, but Kendrick drove off the road and crashed into the guard rail. When deputies arrived at the crash scene at around 9:15 p.m., they found a 2004 Chevrolet Impala "entangled" in the guard rail off the side of the road.

Kendrick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.