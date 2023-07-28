Watch Now
'We are swamped right now trying to save these people': Water rescue underway in Whitewater River

Multiple people are trapped, according to first responders
Water on the Whitewater River rose 4 feet in a few hours. https://www.wcpo.com/news/state/state-indiana/we-are-swamped-right-now-trying-to-save-these-people-water-rescue-underway-in-whitewater-river
Whitewater River .jpg
Franklin County Water Rescue .jpg
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 07:27:09-04

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — First responders are working to save at least two people trapped in the Whitewater River, rescuers said.

There is an active water rescue happening right now near the 2000 block of Lenmary Road in Franklin County Indiana, according to Franklin County dispatch.

"We are swamped right now trying to save these people," a Franklin County dispatcher told WCPO.

The rescue is happening near the Cedar Grove community but it's unclear exactly where these people are trapped. There are two islands on the Whitewater River in this area.

Flashflood

The river rose four feet very rapidly overnight. The radar estimates for the area come in at more than 6.0". Most of the precipitation fell within six hours.

The incident commander on the scene told WCPO that crews are waiting for a rescue boat to arrive. They attempted to use a rope to reach the people but that didn't work.

It is unclear exactly when first responders were called to the scene but crews have been in the area since at least 4:30 a.m. Friday.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Franklin and other southeast Indiana counties until 7:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

