Hottest day of the heat wave, more soaking storms

We are in for our hottest day of this heat wave on Friday. Temperatures warm to 95 degrees with a heat index closer to 105 degrees. Much of the Tri-State is under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. but the Cincinnati metro area up through Dayton is under an excessive heat warning.
On top of the heat today, it looks like we could once again see pop up showers and storms. This will happen later in the day, mainly after 4 p.m. and up through this evening. We could see slow moving thunderstorms again producing torrential downpours so flooding is possible and we could also see higher wind gusts.
The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" of severe storm again. Also today, an air quality alert is in effect again for the Cincinnati metro area.
A cool front will move through the Tri-State on Saturday bringing scattered showers and storms. There's another low end threat for severe weather. But the heat is sitll a big story as we warm to 94 with a heat index in the 100-104 degree range.
The boundary does break the heat! Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high of 86 degrees. But most notably, the dew point will fall, allowing us to experience drier, less humid air.
MORNING RUSH
Isolated storms
Very muggy
Low: 78
FRIDAY
Hot and very humid, feels like 105
Pop up late afternoon storms
High: 95
FRIDAY NIGHT
Slight storm chance
Otherwise very muggy
Low: 76
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy, hot and humid
Scattered storms
High: 94
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Still warm
Low: 70
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Not as hot or as humid
High: 86
