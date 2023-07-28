Hottest day of the heat wave, more soaking storms

We are in for our hottest day of this heat wave on Friday. Temperatures warm to 95 degrees with a heat index closer to 105 degrees. Much of the Tri-State is under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. but the Cincinnati metro area up through Dayton is under an excessive heat warning.

WCPO Friday heat advisory and warning



On top of the heat today, it looks like we could once again see pop up showers and storms. This will happen later in the day, mainly after 4 p.m. and up through this evening. We could see slow moving thunderstorms again producing torrential downpours so flooding is possible and we could also see higher wind gusts.

WCPO Friday afternoon storm chance



The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" of severe storm again. Also today, an air quality alert is in effect again for the Cincinnati metro area.

WCPO SPC Outlook Friday



A cool front will move through the Tri-State on Saturday bringing scattered showers and storms. There's another low end threat for severe weather. But the heat is sitll a big story as we warm to 94 with a heat index in the 100-104 degree range.

The boundary does break the heat! Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high of 86 degrees. But most notably, the dew point will fall, allowing us to experience drier, less humid air.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated storms

Very muggy

Low: 78

FRIDAY

Hot and very humid, feels like 105

Pop up late afternoon storms

High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight storm chance

Otherwise very muggy

Low: 76

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy, hot and humid

Scattered storms

High: 94

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still warm

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as hot or as humid

High: 86

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========