Switzerland County man drowns after capsizing 'personal watercraft'

PATRIOT, Ind. — A Switzerland County man is dead after his "personal water craft" capsized in Patriot, Indiana.

Nathaniel Robert Joseph Lee Willman, 20, went under water around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the Patriot boat ramp when another person attempted to board his "personal water craft," the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Willman was found in Goose Creek by a diver submerged in 7 feet of water. Investigators said he was underwater for almost an hour.

He was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

This incident is still under investigation.

Investigators did not release the identity of the other person involved. They also did not elaborate on what type of "personal watercraft," Willman was operating.