Prosecutor: Mother, 3 children found shot in house fire ruled as murder-suicide

MADISON, Ind. — A mother shot and killed her three children and then killed herself before all four were found in a Madison, Indiana, house fire in December, Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter announced Friday.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on East Telegraph Road in Jefferson County, which is roughly an hour and a half southwest of Cincinnati, on Dec. 12 for a house fire.

When first responders entered the home, they found the bodies of four people. Sutter said despite officials' efforts to save their lives, 25-year-old Naomi Briner; 12-year-old Adelia Briner; 8-year-old Leland Briner; and 6-year-old Iylda Briner were pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and investigators were called to the scene, where they found that all four had gunshot wounds when they were located in the home.

Sutter said the Jefferson County Coroner's Office ruled the manner of death for the three children as homicide, while Naomi Briner's cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"This was a tragic case that has been heartbreaking for the community and all who have been involved in this investigation," Sutter said. "My heat goes out to the involved families for the tragedy that they have endured."

Sutter said he is not requesting that investigators pursue any additional leads in the case.