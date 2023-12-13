ISP: Four dead inside burning home in Madison, Ind.

MADISON, Ind. — Four people are dead after a house fire in Madison, Indiana on Tuesday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

The home is in rural Jefferson County, Indiana, around an hour and a half southwest of Cincinnati.

ISP said first responders were called to the home on East Telegraph Hill Road just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they got there, the home was on fire, ISP said. Emergency officials entered the home and inside they found the bodies of four people; ISP said despite officials' efforts to save their lives, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and investigators were called to the scene, ISP said.

ISP has not released the identity of the four people found dead, pending identification by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office will assist to determine their cause of death, ISP said.

The fire is still under investigation by ISP and other agencies.