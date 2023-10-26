Watch Now
Lawrenceburg HS Esports student athletes surprised with a $20,000 arena upgrade

30 students compete throughout the school year
Posted at 7:14 AM, Oct 26, 2023
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A talented group of students at Lawrenceburg High School now have a brand new state-of-the-art facility to learn, grow and make life-long friends.

On Monday, the school opened its updated Esports gaming arena.

With support from Altafiber's Elevating Education Technology Grant, the school was awarded $20,000 to support the Esports program. A room in the school was equipped with 13 new gaming stations with CORSAIR desktop computers, keyboards and monitors. There are also two large televisions in the classroom.

School staff, Altafiber and members of the media surprised students with a tour of the facility.

According to the school, 30 student athletes compete during fall and spring seasons.

Jane Weiler, with Altafiber, says this is so much more than just a video game center upgrade.

"Esports have been around for a very long time," she said. "They're so important for kids that are looking for alternative sports."

Weiler said gaming can provide a boost in self-esteem, it provides teamwork opportunities and can also give students a safe and inclusive environment to learn and play with their peers.

"They also provide education opportunities," she said. "There's a lot of colleges now offering scholarships for Esports."

