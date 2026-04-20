Chronic wasting disease found in Indiana deer in multiple counties, including Franklin

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Chronic wasting disease has been found in deer in multiple Indiana counties, including Franklin, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana DNR said Monday morning it has confirmed three positive cases of the illness, also known as zombie deer disease, in Noble, Franklin and Rush counties during the 2025-2026 hunting season.

Indiana's CWD-positive area includes LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, Allen and Whitley counties — all in the state's northwestern corner. Indiana DNR said a deer found positive in Noble County, at the edge of the state's previous CWD positive area prompted an expansion of that area.

Indiana DNR

Indiana counties in the Greater Cincinnati area are under the "CWD Enhanced Surveillance Zone," according to Indiana DNR's website on the disease. That zone includes Dearborn, Ripley and now Franklin counties, alongside Decatur, Shelby, Rush, Hancock and Henry.

Further south, nearer to Louisville, Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh counties are also in an enhanced surveillance zone, according to Indiana DNR.

The disease is a neurological one that can infect deer, causing drastic weight loss, stumbling or a lack of coordination, drooling, listlessness and a lack of fear of people, according to the CDC.

"Hunters play an important role in helping Indiana DNR monitor CWD in the deer herd," Joe Caudell, Indiana DNR deer biologist, said in a press release. "With their support, we are gaining a better understanding of the extent of this disease across the state."

There have not been any reported cases of CWD infection in humans. Indiana DNR offers free testing to the public for legally harvested deer, and the CDC recommends not eating any deer meat positive for the disease.

The disease can spread from deer to deer, or through contaminated environments; Indiana DNR said the illness can remain in the soil for many years.

Anyone who finds any sick or dead wildlife can report the sighting to Indiana DNR online.