'Mystery solved': Police track down source of nightly booms in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — No, aliens have not been visiting Ohio (at least not that we know of). The source of the mysterious booms in Loveland has been identified.

Miami Township Chief of Police Mike Mills said 25-year-old Thomas Stone is responsible for the loud booms heard at nearly the same time every night. Mills said Stone was setting off "high-grade explosive fireworks" that could be heard from Miami Township to Loveland.

Amateur sleuths have been attempting to solve the mystery for months to no avail. Delow Williams was one of several residents who waited each night for the booms, searching for the source with his two sons-in-law in early November.

"We're hoping we can kind of hear it, get a good idea on if we can see something, but so far we haven't seen anything," Williams said.

Joe Wessels with Loveland Local News said theories of where the booms came from began surfacing online, including "aliens crashing into the ground."

Miami Township Police received hundreds of complaints, saying the booms "had residents on edge over the last few months."

Stone was arrested for disorderly conduct and illegally setting off fireworks.

