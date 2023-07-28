1 person dead, another missing after cabin swept away by floodwater in Indiana

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — One person is dead and another is missing after a cabin was swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Southeast Indiana, said conservation officer Travis Stewart with Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Stewart said two people were staying in a cabin along Wolf Creek in Brookville on Thursday when the cabin was swept away.

IDNR didn't receive a call until Friday at noon.

One person was found dead Friday afternoon, but crews are still searching for that other person.

Stewart didn't release the identities of either person.

Two kayakers were also rescued Thursday night in Franklin County due to the rising water from storms. The two kayakers stopped overnight on an island along Whitewater River when the storm swept away their kayaks.

IDNR said the two were checked by emergency personnel once they'd been taken to safety, but no information on their condition was released.

