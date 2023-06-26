'Damage covers a large area': Tornado sightings in Indiana

At least one person is dead after several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in counties across central Indiana Sunday, according to ABC News.

Witnesses have sent in photos and videos of hail, heavy rain and even tornadoes.

Eric Ford sent in video of a funnel touching the ground in the Stones Crossing area. You can see the funnel ripping through what looks like apartments.

Eric Ford tornado video

Another angle shows what appears to be the same tornado near Stone Crossing.

New Raw Video of storm as it hit SR 135 and Stones Crossing @Lauren_Casey @KaitlynReports pic.twitter.com/7GEhwE8Yru — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) June 25, 2023

Damage was reported by viewer Cole Basey near Stones Crossing Road by the Kensington Grove neighborhood.

Tornado damages near us pic.twitter.com/rk6EF8cZfd — Cole Basey (@ColeBasey9) June 25, 2023

According to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt in Bargersville, emergency crews have started to search along 1-69 east to the 135 near Stones Crossing and have reported damaged buildings but so far no injuries.

Emergency Crews are conducting searches from I-69 east to the 135 between Stones Crossing and Smokey Row Rd. Multiple structures damaged, but no injuries reported at this point. pic.twitter.com/eVP6CTEl0D — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) June 25, 2023

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess, damage covers a large area. "Several neighborhoods and homes have been damaged or destroyed," Burgess said.

Officials ask people who don't live in the area to stay away for emergency crews to work. Several roads have already been closed.

At least one person is reported dead from a separate tornado in Martin County. ABC News is reporting that the man was killed when his house was torn apart by in the storms.

