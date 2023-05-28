2 spellers to represent the Tri-State in 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee

CINCINNATI — Two spellers will be representing the Tri-State in the 95th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

More than 230 spellers from the U.S., Bahamas, Canada and Ghana will compete for the championship beginning May 30. The annual event is being held just outside of Washington D.C. at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Of those hundreds of spellers, two are from the Tri-State area. Tara Rakesh and William "Liam" Bedinghaus both won at their regional bees in March.

Rakesh, an 8th grader at Ballyshannon Middle School, spelled the world "promontory" to advance to the national bee. The 14-year-old from Florence is appearing in her third Scripps National Spelling Bee. In her first appearance in 2021, she tied for 31st, and she then tied for 89th in 2022.

Scripps Spelling Bee 2

Rakesh will be spelling in the No. 155 spot during the 2023 bee.

Bedinghaus, who is from Loveland, secured his victory to the national bee by spelling "germanium" in the regional bee. This is the first Scripps National Spelling Bee appearance for the 12-year-old Mars Hill Academy 6th grader. Bedinghaus will directly follow Rakesh to spell in the No. 156 spot.

Scripps Spelling bee 1

The spelling bee consists of four different rounds: The preliminaries, the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the finals.

The preliminaries kick off on May 30 at 9 a.m., the quarterfinals and semifinals are May 31 and the finals will be held June 1. Click here to figure out how you can watch the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee.